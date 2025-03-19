Could Clippers Pose a Threat to Thunder in First Round of Playoffs?
The NBA's Play-In Tournament will ultimately decide the fate of who the Oklahoma City Thunder will matchup with in the first round of the playoffs, but the LA Clippers are the team currently holding the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
If the franchises were to meet, it would be a revisit of the two that broke the NBA world back in 2019. The Thunder dealt away MVP candidate Paul George, but in return, it received the likely 2025 MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander along with a plethora of draft picks.
Plenty has changed for both sides in a matter of six years. George is long gone from LA, but James Harden and Norman Powell have helped keep things afloat this season. Kawhi Leonard has dealt with added injuries that has caused a noticeable decline, but he's still a vastly experienced playoff performer.
On the other hand, Oklahoma City is in a far better position than it was at the time of the trade. Not only does it have a cornerstone, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have completed a big three of talented young players. Beyond just them, it has a depth chart full of elite role players to form a dominant unit that has blown through the league.
Clear as day, the Thunder would be the favorites by an incredibly large margin in a potential series. It should have no trouble getting past the first round with the amount of success it has found this season, especially against a team without its best player.
The Clippers are still a talented team, however. Harden has given Oklahoma City trouble in past years during the postseason, and could pose a striking offensive threat even with his age of 35-years-old. Powell has surged as the leading scorer on the roster, averaging 23.4 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 42% from behind the arc.
Leonard is going to be the ultimate question mark, but as of late he has started to find a strong scoring groove. It won't be the version of him of years past, but he's going to be a dangerous opponent regardless.
Between Ivica Zubac, Derrick Jones Jr. and recently added Bogdan Bogdanovic, LA also carries some strong role players that can provide value on both ends. It has options to limit Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring ability — a must to get any leg up on the Thunder.
The Clippers are by no means a pushover for Oklahoma City if both sides were to meet, even if it is the favorite. The Thunder may have reigned supreme in the regular season, but the playoffs become a whole different game.
