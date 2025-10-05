Could OKC Thunder Have Three of the NBA's Top Fantasy Basketball Performers?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a dominant 2024-25 performance that saw the group rattle off 68 wins and claim the franchise's first NBA title.
Last year's performance was led by a solid group of stars who should be in for big 2025-26 seasons as OKC looks to repeat as champions.
If the Thunder are able to turn in another solid campaign led by impressive outings from stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, each of the aforementioned players should be solid options for fantasy basketball players.
Bleacher Report appears to agree, ranking two of Oklahoma City's stars among the top fantasy basketball players heading into the 2025-26 season. Gilgeous-Alexander was No. 2 on the list behind Nikola Jokic, while Jalen Williams checked in at No. 22.
Holmgren didn't crack the top 30, but in Bleacher Report's five-round mock draft, the talented big man was selected No. 34 overall.
Gilgeous-Alexander's positioning in the top two doesn't come as a surprise after the 27-year-old's MVP season in 2024-25. SGA averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range on 5.7 attempts per game.
With the same roster surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander in 2025-26, the seven-year veteran is in a solid environment to produce another remarkable outing. In addition to his eye-popping offensive stats and efficency, Gilgeous-Alexander's talent on defense make him an even more enticing option.
Gilgeous-Alexander also shouldn't lose too many points for turnovers, as the superstar guard averaged just 2.4 per game in 2024-25.
The reigning MVP's scoring numbers may take a slight dip if Williams or Holmgren improve offensively, but expect Gilgeous-Alexander to put up an impressive statline once again.
Williams' two-way ability could also make him a preimer option for fantasy basketball managers.
The 24-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 2024-25 while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range.
A wrist surgery over the offseason may slow down Williams to start his fourth pro campaign, but the talented wing has improved every season and could take another step forward this year. The Santa Clara product earned All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors while helping OKC win a title.
Holmgren missed most of the 2024-25 regular season with a hip injury, but played well before exiting the lineup. In just 32 contests last year, the former No. 2 overall pick averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.
If Holmgren is able to stay healthy for all, or most, of the 2025-26 campaign, he should also be a solid fantasy basketball option.
