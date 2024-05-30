Could OKC Thunder Trade For Houston Rockets Former No. 3 Overall Pick?
Watching the top three selections in the 2022 NBA Draft unfold was unique. Reports saw Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero each in the running for being the top selection. The way it shook out, the Orlando Magic took Banchero No. 1. Holmgren ended up with the Thunder, which the franchise seems pleased with, and Smith Jr. became a rocket.
Could the Thunder pair two of those top three selections, though?
The Thunder doesn't necessarily need to make any moves this offseason. They can continue and practice patience as an organization, which would continue to see them compete at a very high level.
Fresh off a 57-25 season, the Thunder got an idea of what holes they have with the current roster. The team specializes in versatility, though they lack rebounding. Finding a way to add rebounding while not falling off defensively or 3-point shooting is going to be quite a challenge for Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
Smith Jr. could be an ideal fit with the team, should the Rockets be open to the idea of trading him. Now, he's a key young player in Houston, but they've got a weird combination of young talent, win-now guys and the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
With Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore also on the roster as forwards, the team wouldn't hurt too, too bad in moving on from one of them, allowing room for others to grow.
The 6-foot-11 power forward can stretch the floor, shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers this past season, a six percent increase from his rookie season. He's also just 21-years-old. He's got the ability to score at all three levels, even though he doesn't necessarily create for himself the best.
Pairing him between Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren -- all selections in the 2022 NBA Draft -- would create for more than enough offensive versatility around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team's superstar.
That's all offensively, too. Smith Jr. also happens to be an incredible defender. He averaged 8.1 rebounds while playing stifling defense.
While the Rockets might not feel inclined to move the versatile forward, the Thunder has much to offer, whether it be young talents or draft picks.
It could make sense for both sides, and both sides could avoid even considering the trade, with neither of the options being surprising.
