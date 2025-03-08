Could Ousmane Dieng Become a Playoff Contributor for OKC Thunder?
The Thunder’s 2022 draft class has featured three key contributors thus far but could soon feature a fourth.
On Friday, Oklahoma City beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-89. While nothing about that score seems odd, it becomes much more impressive considering the Thunder were without six starter-quality players.
Aaron Wiggins took advantage of the situation and was effectively the Thunder’s No. 1 offensive option on his way to a 30-point night. Jaylin Williams had an impressive all-around showing to become the ninth Thunder player to tally a triple-double. While the Thunder finished with six players in double figures, one young player might have earned himself some more playing time.
Ousmane Dieng finished the matchup against Portland with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes of action. His time on the floor marked the most since his rookie season and his 16 points were the second-most of his season.
Although it could be easy to dismiss this game from him as a result of the opponent, the Trail Blazers have been one of the most competitive teams in the league over the past several weeks despite their spot in the standings. With Portland desperately needing wins to remain in the play-in race, Dieng’s performance becomes even more impressive.
When the Thunder’s top contributors are back in the fold, Dieng’s opportunity diminishes greatly. With the ridiculous amount of talent Oklahoma City already has off the bench, Dieng simply hasn’t been able to set himself apart in year three.
However, this performance shows he could be ready for a larger role moving forward and potentially into the playoffs. Although he has only played in 14 games since the new year, Dieng has shot 42.4% from deep. To go with his 6-foot-10 frame and seemingly increased aggression on the floor, Dieng has started to show his potential after winning G League Finals MVP in 2024.
Still, his chances of getting on the floor in meaningful playoff minutes are slim. His three turnovers against Portland showcased some of his flaws and were a reminder that he is still only 21. With every play magnified in a postseason setting, it might just be too early for Mark Daigneault to give Dieng a look there.
Understandably, Dieng isn’t quite ready to make the leap to being a contributor in the postseason, but as he continues to look like the best version of himself, the third-year player could be setting up for a breakout year in 2026.
