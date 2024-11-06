Could the OKC Thunder Acquire Milwaukee Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?
After an early exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are off to a rough start to the 2024-25 season.
Despite being armed with two of the league's premier players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers' team is 1-6 to start the year and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference. While the season is still young, the Bucks struggles since winning a title in 2020 have resulted in rumors that Antetokounmpo could want out of Milwaukee in the near future.
On Nov. 4, bookies.com published odds for Antetokounmpo's next team with the Oklahoma City Thunder currently holding the fourth-highest odds to land the superstar forward.
Miami is the website's odds-on favorite to acquire Antetokounmpo, with +400 odds, follwed by the Los Angeles Clippers at +450, the New Orleans Pelicans at +475 and the Oklahoma City Thunder at +500. The Golden State Warriors rounded out the list's top five at +750.
While acquiring any superstar comes at a cost, OKC has the assets to made a trade for Antetokounmpo if Sam Presti and company decide that the former MVP would be a good fit with the team's current roster.
With an exuberant amount of future first round picks and a roster filled with talented young players, the Thunder could put together an enticing trade offer that would pair Antetokounmpo with a deep roster in the Modern Frontier.
At 7-0, however, it seems unlikely that Oklahoma City would elect to make such a drastic change to its roster, especially during the season. OKC's roster has alreadt proven it fits well together, and making such a big trade could completely alter the team's chemistry.
In the end, it seems unlikely that the Thunder would attempt to add Antetokounmpo after building a strong roster bolstered by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two other budding stars. Still, Presti and company have the assets to target the Bucks' forward if the team chooses to pursue a trade.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.