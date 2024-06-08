Could the OKC Thunder Have Three Players Average 20 Points Next Season?
Championship contenders often have multiple elite scorers, but having three is a special luxury.
Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder rose to the No. 1 seed in the West behind MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s spectacular play. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s first two picks in 2022, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, were instrumental in the team’s success and formed the team’s trio of stars.
Considering the all-around abilities of each player, the possibility of all three averaging 20 points per game next season is impressive. While Gilgeous-Alexander has been in the 30-point club the past two seasons, slight scoring increases from Williams and Holmgren could put the Thunder in rare territory.
Having three players who qualify for league leaders and averaged 20 points is a rare accomplishment. This season, the New Orleans Pelicans were the only team to do so, and they are one of only 23 teams all-time to do so.
In the past 20 seasons, only eight teams have accomplished the feat, including two seasons of the Golden State Warriors’ big three of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Although replicating their overall success is a nearly impossible task, it is a trajectory the Thunder could be on.
After averaging 19.1 points last season, Williams might be likely to make the jump to the 20-point threshold. In fact, Williams nearly accomplished it after the turn of the calendar. From Jan. 1 through the end of the regular season, he averaged 19.8 points.
Although his average dipped to 18.7 points in the playoffs, Williams showed he can be an elite scorer at every level. His consistent scoring, often headlined by his fourth-quarter outbursts, should be replicable next season.
Meanwhile, Holmgren would need a more significant jump from 16.5 points. After showing flashes of his elite scoring ability as a rookie, taking on a larger role in year two seems logical.
Aside from incremental improvements as a scorer, consistency could be the main factor for Holmgren. Scoring in single figures 13 times last season, if he can eliminate those games, a 20-point average will be well within reach.
Beyond the Thunder’s big three, GM Sam Presti has the assets to make a deal for more star talent. Although keeping flexibility throughout the offseason is a possible priority, any opportunity to add an elite player could be too enticing to pass up.
In any case, the Thunder have the luxury of having two elite scorers on their rookie deals for the next two seasons. With the ability to fill out a deep and competitive roster around them, Oklahoma City’s championship window is wide open.
