Dallas Mavericks Clarifies PJ Washington Status Against OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are set to tango in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. These two foes are familiar with one another, with the Mavericks ending the Thunder's season a year ago in the NBA Playoffs. Dallas dispatched Oklahoma City in six games, in large part due to an outlier series from PJ Washington.
When the Dallas Mavericks issued an injury report for Tuesday's tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington appeared as questionable due an illness that has gone around the Mavericks roster. His status is key for this clash as Washington routinely has his best outings agianst the Bricktown ballers.
This season, Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 stocks per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 76 percent from the charity stripe.
in the teams' lone matchup against the Thunder this season, the Kentucky product went off for 27 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and a block. Washington went 10-for-10 at the free throw line and 3-for-4 from 3-point land continuing his trend.
For his career, Washington has logged 13 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder to the tune of 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Before Tuesday's tilt tipped off, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd cleared up Washington's injury status. It was announced that the Mavericks forward is out against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
