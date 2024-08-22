Damian Lillard Calls Russell Westbrook a 'Bully' Causing Rift With Kevin Durant
July 4, 2016, is a date that will live in Oklahoma City lore forever. The first OKC Thunder superstar, Kevin Durant, decided to jump ship and head to Golden State - joining the historic Warriors who just erased the Thunder from the NBA Playoffs weeks prior with a 3-1 comeback as Durant and his cohort Russell Westbrook couldn't stave off the bay area ballers.
This is a highly criticized move that still leaves basketball fans searching for answers and details of how it all went down. On NBA veteran Jeff Teague's podcast, Club 520, Damian Lillard explained he had something to do with the Warriors forming this superteam.
“[Russell Westbrook] was the bully… He used to try to give me 50 every time. He would be shooting on me so much, that [Kevin Durant] would be getting mad, like, ‘Pass the ball!’," Lillard explained on the Club 520 podcast.
While it is unclear how much of a role this played in Durant's departure, bolting for the Golden State Warriors to form one of the best teams we have ever seen, it certainly passes the eye test. Each time Westbrook faces off with Lillard, it becomes a way-too-personal battle for the Thunder franchise icon which at times has led to head-scratching plays and disappointing performances.
The exclamation point on this rivalry was Lillard waving the Thunder off the floor in the postseason and ending the Westbrook tenure in Bricktown which had run its course and launching Oklahoma City into a rebuild that has led the franchise to build one of the best cores in the sport heading into the 2024-25 season.
