December Report Card: OKC Thunder Impress In December, Some Regress
The Oklahoma City Thunder sit atop the Western Conference with a 27-5 record, after a 12-1 month of December. The Thunder have plenty to be encouraged by as they continue to grow a comfortable cushion for the Western Conference no. 1 seed.
Oklahoma City has seen some over achievers and under performers in the month, so let's take a look at the December Report Card - just as we did a month ago.
December Report Cards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, A+
December Stats: 33.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game shooting splits 56/36/91.
M-V-P chants fill the Paycom Center each night, for good reason. The Thunder superstar has poured in three 40-point nights in the last week to garner NBA award buzz. Oklahoma City has seen its superstar become the top-vote getter for Western Conference All-Star guards and for good reason.
Gilgeous-Alexander has carried the Thunder to this impressive record despite injury adversity and scoring lulls.
Jalen Williams, F, B-
December Stats: 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game. Shooting Splits: 43/29/78.
The Thunder's rising star had a disappointing month of December, which started as a hopeful launch of the third-year wings All-Star campaign, quickly turned into a month long scoring lull. For the first time in his career, the Santa Clara product was inefficient as a scorer.
Though, what saved his grade was his relentless effort on the defensive end. No matter if he was matched up with centers, guards or anything in between the Thunder rising star was stellar. Swatting shots, collecting steals, forcing bad shots from his matchup and setting a tone.
Lu Dort, G, B+
December Stats: 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assits per game while shooting 36/37/66.
Everyone knows what Lu Dort brings on the defensive end nightly, which will routinely push his grade near top of the class. Though, when you contextualize his offensive month it is easy to see why Dort nearly aced the test. Shooting the ball with a mallet finger injury is no small task and he managed to shoot 37 percent on the month. Only missing one contest in this stretch, a game against the Hornets on the front end of a road-home back-to-back. Dort did his job in the month.
Isaiah Hartenstein, C, A+
December Stats: 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 stocks per game while shooting 57/00/68 percent..
Just as the NBA combines the October and November slate for monthly awards, Thunder on SI is going to call this one month of Hartenstein, who did not make his debut until the end of November.
The Thunder big man has been worth every single dime Oklahoma City spent on him back in July. Hartenstein is the perfect high-post hub as a playmaker, lays brick wall screens to create separation for his ball handlers, gobbles up rebounds and protects the rim at a high clip.
Much like Gilgeous-Alexander's A+ - there is not much more you can demand from Hartenstein he has played his role at an excellent clip.
Isaiah Joe, G, C-
December stats: 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game while shooting 38/32/71.
Isaiah Joe has gone ice-cold from beyond the arc, which the Thunder offense has suffered for. If The Thunder, led by Joe, turned in high-quality shooting nights the offense would run smoother and somehow, someway, the Thunder would be even better.
He still gets a passing grade for his improved defense and ball-movement, but if the shooting slump continues, Joe will fail to reach a passing mark next month. Though, Joe has historically been a slow starter - admittedly not this slow - so a hot second half of the year is not out of the picture.
Alex Caruso, G, B
December Stats: 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists shooting splits: 41/34/100
Caruso has been out of the lienup a ton - only playing seven games in the month due to a hip injury. However, when the defensive ace is in the rotation, it changes how the OKC Thunder can play. A more harassing, physical style with every loose ball going Oklahoma City's way.
In the short month, Caruso improved his 3-point shooting and appeared more comfortable in Mark Daigneault's offense leading to the B grade. Though, the small sample size keeps him from an A despite him doing exactly what he was tasked with when OKC traded for him.
Cason Wallace, G, B+
December Stats: 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game. Shooting Splits: 41/33/75.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have found its starting lineup, after flipping through a trio of options - Wallace is by far the most successful. His tone setting defense and ability to read the floor sets him a part from others. Wallace is able to harrass and discombobulate offenses on the defensive end, while fill in a nice role alongside the Thunder's staple starters.
Wallace improved his 3-point shot from the past two months and if that trend continues, he will move into the A-group next month.
Aaron Wiggins, G/F, C+
December per game: 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game shooting splits 45/31/90
Wiggins has been fine in his slotted role, Mark Daigneault has struggled to find minutes for him in big games due to his lackluster defense. Offensively, the Maryland product has still been able to come into the game and get a bucket but with his 3-point shot dropping, it is hard to justify more than a C+ mark.
Ajay Mitchell, G, A+
December Stats: 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game. Shooting splits of 54/45/85.
The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie has made an instant impact on the team, being a staple of Mark Daigneault's rotation since opening night. In December, Mitchell avoided the rookie wall and instead, elevated his own game as well as the play of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Mitchell is able to score off catch-and-shoot triples as well as driving to the cup, which opens up passing lanes to playmake off of in a lead guard role. The first-round guard has surpassed expectations and played himself into the table setting role Oklahoma City has craved.
Kenrich Williams, F/C, A+
December Stats: 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assist per game. Shooting splits: 60/51/100.
Kenrich Williams is playing some of his best basketball and routinely has been the lifeblood of the OKC Thunder off the bench, helping them amass these wins. There is no doubt he is the perfect small-ball five in this system and with him excellent in his role, the grading scale of expectations looks upon him favorably.
Jaylin Williams, F/C, N/A
Jaylin Williams made his debut in December, but the Arkansas product has not played in enough minutes to judge. Though, if his 3-point shot continues to fall, he will see a respectable mark at the end of the following month as a back up big man soon to be a great third-string option for a healthy OKC Thunder squad.
Dillon Jones, F, D-
Jones struggles in his NBA minutes and that has been expected. He is a tweener project that can not keep pace with NBA athletes on the defensive end, isn't making the impact one would hope on the glass and doesn't have the offensive skillset to play in this system yet. However, with time in the G League the Thunder rookie can learn the system and come back to the NBA more comfortable.
Ousmane Dieng, F, D-
Ousmane Dieng has not taken the leap one would expect, while he is able to show flashes defensively, offensively it still is not there for the project wing.
Not Graded due to injury/Small sample size
- Chet Holmgren (Hip)
- Adam Flagler (GL)
- Alex Ducas (GL)
- Branden Carlson (GL)
- Nikola Topic (ACL)
