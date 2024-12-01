November Report Card: OKC Thunder See Dominating Month Amid Adversity
The Oklahoma City Thunder have turned in a 15-4 record in the first month of the season. That is a good enough mark to get the OKC Thunder to the top of the Western Conference. Despite the injury adversity the Thunder have dealt with the Bricktown Ballers remain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference just as everyone predicted in the preseason.
Just as the NBA combines the months of October and November for its monthly award, Thunder on SI will do the same. This is the first of our new monthly installment of report cards. Going through to grade each member of Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, A
Stats: 19 games, 29.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.8 stocks per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 33% from 3-point land and 85% from the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do it again. After the past three seasons, the summer discourse around the Thunder superstar has been the same: This is the best things get.
That has not been true this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is not only the best shot-blocking guard but has a nose for the ball swiping steals jumping in and out of passing lanes and swiping into the cookie jar of drivers without getting caught.
Offensively, Gilgeous-Alexander has added a trusted 3-point shot and improved passing to his game. Not only passing out of necessity but using the pass to create advantages for his teammates.
The Thunder star has looked the part of a league MVP after back-to-back top-5 finishes including runner up a year ago.
Jalen Williams, Basketball Player, A+
Stats: 19 games, 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 stocks while shooting 51% from the floor, 39% from beyond the arc and 79% from the charity stripe.
Things started slow for the Santa Clara product on the offensive end, but he swiftly washed that away with a November bounce back on that end of the floor. Down the stretch of this month, no one can stop Williams from putting the pumpkin in the patch.
During this first month, Williams has played the part of guard, forward and even center battling big men and jumping center circle when Oklahoma City had no other option. Williams has made strides as a playmaker and in recent weeks have found the proper balance of being passive verse aggressive with the ball in his hands.
Defensively, lost in the stellar play of Dort, Caruso and company has been Williams' elite level of play. He jumps the passing lanes in a way that makes Ed Reed jealous, challenges drives at the rim and freezes drivers in their tracks.
Lu Dort, Guard, A
Stats: 19 games, 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 stocks per game while shooting 42% from the floor, 41% from beyond the arc, 82% from the charity stripe.
For the vast majority of the first month of the season, Lu Dort played the perfect role for the Thunder. While he entered a mini-slump in the end of the off, it was way more good than bad on the offensive end.
Dort cut out most of his reckless drives, knocked down triples as if he wanted a spot in the 3-point contest and even improved as a connective passer in a big way. This has led to great team success for the Thunder who own the third best record in the NBA and sit atop the Western Conference.
Defensively, he has not just been his old self, he has looked the part of a player deserving his long overdue debut on the All-Defensive list at the end of the season.
Chet Holmgren, Center, A
Stats: 10 Games, 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.4 stocks per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 37% from 3-point land and 77% at the charity stripe.
Perhaps the most devestating part of Holmgren's hip injury is that it cuts short a second year leap from the Gonzaga product. Prior to his fall against the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren was playing at an All-Star level. That was even a tick below his MVP start to the season's first two weeks. No matter how you slice it, it was the best production Holmgren has seen at the NBA level - which is saying a lot after his rookie season.
Defensively, Holmgren roamed the floor like a Lion hunting a gazelle, swatting away rim attempts and switching onto islands to simmer down overzealous perimeter players.
Offensively, he lived true to his offseason promise of improving his playmaking and being live off the catch. He put the ball on the hardwood to get to his spots inside the arc, cashed in the clean triple looks and dished to teammates as defenses adjusted. It was a near flawless start.
The Oklahoma City Thunder say the second year man will return to the lineup eventually this regular season, though it will not be for a long while.
Isaiah Hartenstein, Center, A+
Stats: 4 games, 14.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 57% from the floor, 0-for-0 from 3 and 69% from the free throw line.
Hartenstein signed a three-year pact worth $87 Million Dollars this offseason. Through four games, the seven-footer has proven to be worth every penny. Not only is the former-Knick keeping the Thunder's exceptions of the No. 1 seed alive despite their messy injury situation, but he has been everything that Presti envisioned when handing over that massive contract.
His screen-setting ability has brought new life into the Thunder's offense and elevated the play of every player on the floor - even allowing Oklahoma City's stars to take steps forward when previously playing at a level that some thought was their peak.
Defensively, Hartenstein proved it has not just been a sample size statistical trick - his rim protection is truly at an elite level. All while hauling in rebounds the Thunder have not dreamed of corralling over the last three seasons.
Isaiah Joe, Guard, B-
Stats: 17 games, 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 39% from the floor, 36% from 3-point land and 70% from the free throw line.
Perhaps this mark is too high for Joe who has posted his worst 3-point shooting mark since arriving in Oklahoma City and his inconsistent offense has sunk lineups at times, but ultimately this scribe might be a push-over in the class room.
The defensive improvement has been enough to keep Joe in the B category as well as his production off the pine which catapults his 3-point percentage to 41% compared to the lowly 30% when in the starting five.
Joe can't control the first five for the Thunder each night, but does his job in a more comfortable spot.
Alex Caruso, Guard, B+
Stats: 13 games, 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.7 stocks while shooting 35% from the floor, 20% from 3-point land and 71% from the charity stripe.
Caruso has been stellar on the defensive end of the floor. He has lived up to every bit of hype, his all-defensive reputation and has taken the Thunder to historic heights on that end of the floor. What bumps his grade down is the offensive end of the floor.
Just before his hip injury, Caruso was finding his stride within the Thunder's system. Though, it was not sustained enough to earn a higher mark. Ultimately, there should be no concern over the former-Bull.
The defensive ace will soon prove the preseason idea of him being the perfect fit on both ends for the Oklahoma City Thunder true. If this scribe was a betting man, he would throw a few sheckles down on Caruso's December report card having less red ink.
Cason Wallace, Guard, C+
Stats: 19 games, 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 stocks per game while shooting 41% from the floor, 26% from 3 and 100% from the charity stripe.
Wallace sees a lower mark due to his struggling offensive production for most of the first month. There has been bright spots though for the second year guard, who is at his best when getting downhill, they have been too few and far between.
Defensively, Wallace has taken a step on his already great defense. Showing an elite level during the season, ripping the ball away from his counterparts, playing the passing lanes and shutting off drivers in help.
Aaron Wiggins, Swingman, B-
Stats: 19 games, 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 42% from 3-point land and 76% from the charity stripe.
Different verse, same as the first for Wiggins. Despite inking a contract extension in Bricktown this offseason, games still end with the collective Hoop heads in Oklahoma City searching the box score for more minutes for the Maryland product.
That is a testament to how impactful Wiggins is during his stint on the floor. The swiss-army knife defensive still makes his presence felt while surrounded by all-world defenders that push him down the ladder.
Offensively, Wiggins has been a bright spot in the bunch of role players that can lead to a laboring offense for the Thunder at times. His ability to get to his spots on the ball is unmatched in that mix, he cashes in catch and shoot looks and provides solid off-ball cuts to provide a relase volve for Oklahoma City's star.
Ajay Mitchell, Guard, A-
Stats: 19 Games, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 stocks per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 42% from 3-point land and 76% from the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Ajay Mitchell make an instant impact to start his rookie season. Mitchell has been the table-setter the Thunder have longed for since last season. Now, getting it going at the rim, you can see the vision of Mitchell's offensive game widening as he taps back into the rim production that made him such a talented prospect.
Mitchell falls in line with the defensive idenity of the Thunder. Despite being a multi-year college guy the rookie is far from a finished product with a high ceiling on that end of the floor still to reach.
Dillon Jones, Swingman, D
Stats: 18 games, 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 stocks per game while shooting 32% from the floor, 15% from beyond the arc and 50% at the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder swapped five future second round picks for the rights to Dillon Jones with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite being 23-years-old and a multi-year college guy, everyone knew it would take time for Jones to come around.
Already though, the rookie has played in 18 games to the tune of 8.3 minutes per tilt. In that time, the rookie has put together one solid game against the Dallas Mavericks back on Nov. 17 when the swingman posted 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and missed just one of his six shots taken. The way he walled up against Mavericks big men, cut through the lane on offense and shot 2-for-3 from distance showed the vision for what the OKC Thunder want out of Jones.
Though, it has not been repeated. Jones just simply is not ready. Jones is a sluggish defender that is far too often out of position, poor at running the floor the transition in either direction, can't create separation on the ball even in his lone G League game to date, poor 3 point shooter and clunky offensive positioning.
This was expected. Not only is the rookie getting used to life in the NBA but playing an entirely different position with brand new expectations than he has ever had on the hardwood before. These things take him and Jones is far from a finished product.
Ousmane Dieng, Forward, C
Stats: 16 games, 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 stocks per game while shooting 34% from the floor, 25% from 3-point land and 63% from the charity stripe.
Dieng entered this season in now-or-never mode. The third-year prospect, who is still just 21 years old, had never put together a stretch of solid NBA minutes. To start this season, with the Thunder's injuries piling up, Dieng did just have. His October stretch earned him a passing grade before his minutes faded into the background.
Now, the former lottery pick is sidelined with a finger fracture that he suffered in the first quarter of an OKC Blue game.
Kenrich Williams, Center, A
Stats: 9 Games, 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 stock per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 27% from 3-point land and 100% at the charity stripe.
Williams started the season shelved with a knee injury that happened before training camp. The small ball center's return was a welcomed since for the OKC Thunder who at the time had no big men available.
Since then, the TCU product has maximized his minutes and talent level to fetch an A grade. His stiffing defense, rebounding efforts and complimentary offensive game has played a big part in the Thunder's success despite the bad hand Oklahoma City has been dealt to start this season.
Alex Ducas, Forward, N/A (N/A)*
Ducas has not made an impact on the Thunder nor the OKC Blue to this point. The interesting two-way forward who the Thunder inked to a two-way pact before Summer League tipped off suffered an injury with the Blue that has kept him sidelined. Ducas left the Blue's Nov. 21 game with a Left achilles tendinopathy injury.
Adam Flagler, Guard, N/A (A+)*
Adam Flagler has only seen one NBA chance, an opportunity to fill in for a then-injured Isaiah Joe. Flagler went 1-for-7 in that chance from beyond the arc and has otherwise had a silent season at the varsity level.
Though, Flagler has been fantastic with the OKC Blue netting an A+ grade. Kameron Woods praises the Baylor product as an extension of the coach on the floor. His play making and defense has made tremendous strides with his usual sharpshooting after a cold start (by his lofty shooting standards).
Branden Carlson, Center, N/A (A+}*
Carlson is the current man on the 15th roster spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. A slot that has served as a revolving door to start this season. If and when the OKC Thunder move on from Carlson, his G League rights still belong to the Raptors 405 squad barring a G League trade.
Carlson has been impeccable in his G League minutes with the OKC Blue. Gobbling up rebounds, stroking triples and facilitating in the post. His perfect start to his Blue tenure nets an A+.
Malevy Leons, Forward, N/A (B)*
The Thunder have cycled through players in its 15th roster spot to start the season. Leons was one of the three forwards the team has tried. Unlike Alex Reese, Leons' G Leauge rights were up for grabs once the Thunder cut ties with him. Oklahoma City was able to shuffle the Bradley Star to the Blue where he has made an impact.
Kameron Woods and Mark Daigneault have each praised Leons as a program player and developing in the G League is the right path for the forward who did not log enough NBA action to grade. Though, his G League grade sits at a B thanks to his energizer bunny style and harrassing defense.
Alex Reese, Forward, N/A
Reese has a fantastic story. The former Bartender turned G League star got an NBA chance in October with the Thunder. Credit to the resilient forward who even chip in an NBA bucket before his time in Bricktown expired. Though, the Thunder had to return Reese to the Rip City Remix after his Thunder tenure was up where the forward currently plays.
Jaylin Williams, Center, N/A
The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to see Williams suit up this season. After suffering a hamstring injury in Training Camp and later re-aggravating that injury, the Arkansas big man has not yet graced the hardwood.
Though, the OKC Thunder could really use him in their secondary unit as a floor spacing big man who can play make in the high post, knock down triples and be a serviceable defender. The actions the Thunder can run with Williams are similar to Hartenstein, Oklahoma City's starter while Holmgren is sidelined. Once he is back, the big man rotation will be smoother for the Thunder.
Though, it is impossible to dish out a grade for a player that has been rehabbing the entire season. if anything this scribe could give him a 100 percent for team chemistry as his personality has been felt on the bench.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.