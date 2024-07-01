Decision Between Knicks, OKC Thunder 'So Hard' For Isaiah Hartenstein
While the Oklahoma City Thunder might be done dealing for the offseason, general manager Sam Presti came away with an absolute haul. While it began with securing Alex Caruso by trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls, the Thunder also re-signed Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to long-term deals while bringing in New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to anchor the defense and add size.
Every move made by the Thunder was intentional towards building a true contender and ensuring the team has the tools needed to push for the NBA Finals as soon as next season. Signing Hartenstein is what capped off the impressive offseason, though it wasn't an easy decision for the former Knicks big man.
SNY's Ian Begley was providing commentary on the move, which included tidbits from a source close to the situation. According to the source, it was "so hard" for Hartenstein to decide between the Thunder and the Knicks.
"The opportunity for big raise (OKC: 3/$87; NYK: 4/$72) while maintaining chance to compete for title was a factor, per people familiar with decision," Begley wrote in his post.
Begley, using intel, claimed that a similar financial offer from a rebuilding team would have likely seen him return in a Knicks jersey.
Not only is Hartenstein earning a massive payday, but he's heading to an opportunity where he'll play a big role on a title-contending team that won 57 games a season ago. This is the biggest free agency landing for Oklahoma City in its 16 years of existence, so it is no shock it cost the team so much.
Leaving New York City for Oklahoma City is a tough choice alone, but a payday to join a contender is a hard situation to turn down. Alongside Caruso as a newcomer, the Thunder got much, much better this offseason and has a roster built to win 60-plus games.
