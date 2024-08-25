Did NBA 2K25 Get OKC Thunder Ratings Right?
One of the most controversial debates that surrounds the NBA world isn't actually during the season, but when NBA2K releases its player ratings for the upcoming season.
It's a hot-button topic for not only the players of the games, but even the players themselves. A lot of times players aren't too accepting of their rating, which always stirs the pot. The newest ratings for NBA2K25 have officially been released, bringing varying results to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At the top is to no one's surprise, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP candidate came in at a 97 overall, placing him at a tie of the second-highest rated player in the game alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. It's a more than fair rating, especially with it putting him ahead of the likes of Stephen Curry and LeBron James.
Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams follow with an 87 and 86 rating respectively, each ranking closely to each other as the second and third options on the roster. While some comparisons may be drawn to Victor Wembanyama's 90 overall for Holmgren, he and Williams each have high potential to hover around there as the year progresses.
Rounding out the 80+ overalls are Alex Caruso (82), Isaiah Hartenstein (81) and Luguentz Dort (80), all of which seem like fair ratings for very quality role players. Six players in the group is a comparable assessment to other teams across the NBA, even if it may seem low for a previous No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
From there, Aaron Wiggins (78), Isaiah Joe (77), Cason Wallace (76) and Jaylin Williams (76) round out the rest of the key pieces for Oklahoma City. It's debatable that some of those overalls are a little low — especially Joe and Wallace, who each peformed as top bench players last season — but it may just be nitpicking numbers.
There was certainly room for Thunder players to receive a bit of a ratings boost considering how well it performed last year and how high its expectations are for the year, but there probably isn't too much to get in serious debate about.
If any player in Oklahoma City wants to have a higher rating, they'll have to go out and show 2K this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.