'Didn't Waste Time': OKC Thunder Immediately Set Sights on Playoffs
No longer than a couple of days after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 68-win regular season campaign concluded in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, a shift took place within the locker room.
Notching a franchise record in regular season wins was a big accomplishment for this season's Thunder team, streamrolling through both the Western and Eastern Conference. However, only a limited amount of time was devoted to celebrate.
Oklahoma City's general manager, Sam Presti, held the post-regular season meeting that he does every single year. The message was rather straightforward: the playoffs are the new focus.
“He didn’t waste time. Got to the point," center Isaiah Hartenstein said on Presti's appearance. "I think it brought us back in together knowing what our goals were, knowing what we’ve been through the season, knowing how together we are.”
Throughout the entire season, the goal for the Thunder has been to win an NBA Finals. As impressive as the team has performed, nothing matters until the playoffs. If it is handed with another exit before the conference finals, the journey will be cut short for the second consecutive time.
Oklahoma City has avoided the overconfidence that some teams struggle with. It is forced to wait for the reveal of its first round matchup until after the Play-In Tournament wraps up, gifting it either the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks.
What the Thunder won't do is underestimate its opponent. Any team in the playoff picture has the ability to make it a tough series, and one potential upset game can't derail the momentum for Oklahoma City immediately.
“In the playoffs, there are so many highs and lows," Hartenstein said. "How can we reset is the biggest thing. I think those are the best teams. It doesn’t matter what happens in the game. They were able to reset and focus on the next opportunity. That’s been the main thing.”
Even if the Thunder had a clear advantage of its opponent during the year, the playoffs are a whole different game of basketball. There will inevitably be trials and tribulations that are necessary for any championship team.
Winning the West in the regular season isn't newfound territory for this version of Oklahoma City, but winning the Western Conference Finals is a different story. That is the difference between this year and last.
Anything less will be deemed as a disappointment — from those inside and out.