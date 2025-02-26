Does OKC Have Any Lagging Pieces of Concern Down the Stretch?
The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a meltdown of a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves following a late-game comeback on Monday night.
At the start of the fourth, the Thunder held a 22-point advantage while having a lead as large as 25, as Minnesota managed to overcome a 17-point point lead with just six minutes left in the quarter. With some clutch makes and free throws, the Timberwolves saw itself complete a massive comeback to take it in to overtime.
Several back and forths in extra time, Minnesota clutched out the 131-128 win over Oklahoma City to hand its 11th loss on the season. This marked the second time in less than two weeks the Thunder fell to the Timberwolves.
Now, is there a genuine cause for concern for this loss by OKC?
No. It's a back-to-back bout against the same team, having little time to prepare and rest before turning back around to play the exact same team provides a lot of nuances. There's no justifying a 22-point breakdown--but if it was to happen, this is the game and instance you'd like to see it occur.
The Thunder is capable of generating massive leads and holding them as seen throughout the season, but couldn't quite keep up that same energy at home versus Minnesota. It was a tough loss, but it was certainly a learning curve.
Beyond this game, though, does the Thunder seem to have any lagging pieces which could drag them down heading down the pike into playoff season.
Well, without virtually any glaring defensive liabilities in OKC's rotation, it comes down to who could possibly be a hindrance offensively.
While one game can't tell the entire story, it can illustrate what could eventually pose issues in time. For Lu Dort and a -22 plus-minus on the night, shooting just 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-5 from three paired with a turnover, he's going to need to be more reliable and consistent down the line if OKC hopes to not have any hiccups.
Dort is an unbelievable defender and that's apparent, but his offensive efficiency will have to be refined, along with everyone else's, heading into the playoffs.
That said, there is no cause for concern from this game. It's one of 82, and the Thunder has looked outright impressive in its 46 wins.
