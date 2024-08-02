Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada Have Enough Firepower For Gold?
Team Canada has been near perfect in Olympic pool play. There have been a few close calls, but with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm, Canada has prevailed late. The team got a challenging group and hasn’t backed down against anyone. All in all, Canada is 3-0 in Group A play, and the team will likely face its biggest challenge yet in the next stage: Team USA.
In three games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19 points, four rebounds and four assists and is currently the No. 1 rated player in the Olympics per the HoopsHype model.
Whether they matchup before the gold medal game or in the Olympic finals, Canada and the United States will have to battle it out. At this point, it seems like the most anticipated matchup yet. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a serious case as the best player on the floor in any game, but the United States has firepower that can’t be matched. Does Team Canada have a legitimate shot against the USA?
Team USA has struggled in exhibition games and hasn’t really lapped anyone in pool play. But the talent is undeniable. Team Canada has the most NBA talent out of any other team remaining, but it would still be hard to slow down Team USA.
Other teams have played a unique style of defense against Canada. When Gilgeous-Alexander has the ball near half court, two help defenders are waiting on the wings to take away any driving lanes. That’s likely what Team USA will do too. It’s a strategy saying let anyone but Gilgeous-Alexander beat us. He’s still getting his regular 20 points, but it’s hard for him to completely take over the game.
The difference makers for Team USA are on the wings. Of course their post players are dominant, but it evens out a bit in international ball. Nobody has the wings to guard or score with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum. Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks will have to have a generational defensive game to give Canada a chance.
Gilgeous-Alexander will certainly need help from his star counterpart, Jamal Murray, but it will take a perfect game from Canada. SGA has a real case for the best individual player in this matchup, and the best individual player always has a chance. If he heats up and Canada lets him take over, they could pull off a massive upset.
