ESPN Early All-Star Projection Sees Jalen Williams Crack the Roster
The NBA All Star game still means something, off the court. The League is attempting to revitalize the game which was always an exhibition, but has now turned into a sleepy game with no defense and shot chucking from five counties away.
Though, the honor of an All-Star label means a ton. It elevates a players status within the walls of the league and especially within the world of fans and media. The Thunder developed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into a cemented all-star, now he is tossed into the Mid-Winter Classic without a second thought - same with All-NBA talks.
Oklahoma City is building a roster that could feature a few more names like that. Such as rising star Jalen Williams. The swingman is playing at an All-Star level this season and could be en route to his first trip to Sunday's affairs.
The Santa Clara product is averaging 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and nearly a block per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe.
In that last 13 games, Williams is posting 24.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game with shooting splits of 52/40/85.
Those are eye-popping, all-star numbers, in the midst of moonlighting as a center for a stretch of that time. ESPN took a stab at predicting the All-Star roster in early December and Williams cracked the list.
With the league splitting teams into a tournament-style ESPN has Williams on Team Steph Curry, flanked by Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Evan Mobley, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama.
