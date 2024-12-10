Evaluating the OKC Thunder's Chances Against Mavericks in NBA Cup Play
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will kick off its NBA Cup career with a showdown against the Dallas Mavericks in the late slot.
After clinching Western Conference Group B with a win over the Jazz, the Thunder earned one of the coveted eight spots left in the second-ever NBA Cup, and are now set to face a familiar rival in Dallas.
Just months ago, OKC’s 2023-24 season was ended at the hands of superstar Luka Doncic and co. Despite a young and largely inexperienced squad, the West’s top seed was able grab a few wins, but ultimately
Now, the Thunder will look to exact their revenge in a game that could land them a chunk of cash down the road.
Over the offseason, General Manager Sam Presti and the front office were able to add even more talent to an already loaded roster, trading guard Josh Giddey for Bulls’ standout Alex Caruso, signing 7-foot center Isaiah Hartenstein and even nabbing a talented rookie class in Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell, the latter two of which have contributed on-court.
Suffice it to say, Dallas won’t be seeing the very same OKC team is sent home in six.
Still, the Thunder haven’t avoided injury concerns. Chet Holmgren — a huge part of the success against the Mavericks last season — is sidelined for months. And a host of others have missed game here and there. Even more, Dallas is playing its best basketball, winning 11 of its last 12, including seven-straight.
OKC’s chances on Tuesday night likely lean more good than bad — with the team having an unprecedentedly high net rating — but it will certainly need to bring its A-game on both ends, which hasn’t happened consistently to this point in the season accounting for offensive woes.
The Thunder at Mavericks tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight on TNT. The Magic and Bucks, who occupy two spots on the Eastern side of the bracket, tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
