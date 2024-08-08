Evaluating OKC Thunder Over/Under Win Total for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to move the needle this offseason being able to improve their roster which was already good enough for 57 wins a season ago.
After finishing with the No. 1 seed a year ago, the Thunder were bounced in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks with a few glaring weaknesses.
As the Mavericks raced to the NBA Finals, ultimately falling short to the Boston Celtics, the Oklahoma City Thunder were bolstering their roster.
Swapping out Josh Giddey who the opposition routinely picked on for Alex Caruso who represents a harder guard to exploit on either end was already a wild success to start this offseason.
Though, Oklahoma City wasn’t done there. As free agency opened up the organization inked Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest deal in club history. This immediately addressed their front court concerns from a year ago and coupled with the Caruso move makes OKC on paper close to a perfect well rounded squad.
This has led Oklahoma City to see their over/under set at 56.5 according to FanDuel.
While the immediate reaction could be the OKC Thunder clearly got better this offseason after winning 57 games last year so it leads to jumping on the over, teams can be vastly improved without it showing up in the win column. Especially if there is any learning curve at the beginning of the season in the ultra tough Western conference.
Ultimately, led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the Thunder have rounded out their roster enough to win at least 57 games again and finish as the top seed out West making the over a solid bet.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.