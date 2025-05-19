Evaluating the OKC Thunder’s Regular Season Matchups with Timberwolves
On Sunday afternoon, the Thunder officially punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals, issuing Denver a 125-93 beatdown in Game 7.
As one of the final two West teams left, they’ll be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in order to get to the Finals. Through four regular season matchups, the Wolves were able to steal two wins against the Thunder, not easily done against the 68-win team.
While the regular season isn’t the end all for the postseason matchup, it could point to some trends and highlights. Here are the results of Oklahoma City and Minnesota’s regular season matchups:
Game 1: Thunder 113, Timberwolves 105
In the two teams first meeting of the season, Oklahoma City won by eight, largely fueled by one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s best performances of the season: 40 points on 15-for-23 shooting overall.
The Timberwolves shot the ball effectively — 49% overall, 40% from three and 100% from the line — but gifted Oklahoma City 24 total turnovers which added up to 31 points, an essential death knell vs. the ball-hungry Thunder.
Both Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso sat out.
Game 2: Timberwolves 116, Thunder 101
Minnesota got revenge in Game 2, beating Oklahoma City by 15 and holding them to just 101 points in the process. Gilgeous-Alexander was extremely limited this time around, scoring 24 points on 21 shots, making just six field goals. The trio of Naz Reid, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels combined to score 71 points.
The teams shot with similarly efficiency overall, but the Timberwolves had more rebounds, assists and steals.
Caruso sat out for OKC, and Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert sat for Minnesota.
Game 3: Thunder 130, Timberwolves 123
SGA got back to his effecient ways in Game 3, leading OKC with 37 points, eight assists and three steals and blocks apiece. Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Holmgren, Aaron Wiggins and Caruso all scored in double figures.
Edwards scored a team-high 29, but finished with a -11 plus-minus from the starting lineup.
OKC shot the lights out overall, hitting 19 of their 35 attempted 3-pointers.
Game 4: Timberwolves 131, Thunder 128 (OT)
The final bout of the season was easily the wildest of the bunch, with Minnesota screaming back from down 25 points to down the Thunder in overtime. The bench unit — largely led by rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr., as well as Nickeil Alexander-Walker — helped the team back into the game, and the starters sealed the deal in overtime.
It was a colossal meltdown from OKC, who were up 12 with just two minutes remaining in the game.
There’s little to take away from such an outlier game, aside from the fact Minnesota shows little quit.