Timberwolves Could be Without Superstar vs. OKC Thunder

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking to win on the second night of a back-to-back.

Just last night, OKC took down the LA Clippers behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s big night in just three quarters, as well as help from his co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. In taking down LA, the Thunder were able to get back into the win column after losing in the NBA Cup semifinals.

Now, Oklahoma City will look to a matchup against Minnesota, who could be down several notable contributors. The two teams have already faced off once this season after matching in in last year’s Western Conference Finals, with OKC taking the first bout of the season.

Today's injury report is already set to make the contest look differently, and it could massively shift the game in OKC's favor before tipoff.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Questionable: Right adductor soreness

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Chris Youngblood — OutL G League

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Joan Beringer — Out: G League

Jaylen Clark — Questionable: Illness

Mike Conley — Out: Right achilles tendinopathy

Anthony Edwards — Questionable: Right foot maintenance

Enrique Freeman — Out: G League

Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League

Isaiah Hartenstein sat versus the Clippers due to injury management, but is slated to be back against Minnesota, which is big given Rudy Gobert’s physical presence in the paint. Oklahoma City will still be without a big in Jaylin Williams though, who will miss his second-straight game with heel bursitis.

Guard Aaron Wiggins is listed as questionable to play as he deals with adductor soreness. He missed several games weeks ago with an adductor strain, though he’s since made a return to the lineup.

Minnesota’s superstar in Anthony Edwards is presently listed as questionable to play, dealing with a right foot injury. He’s continued to look like one of the best players in the world this season, averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 50% shooting overall.

The Timberwolves’ success would obviously be hampered without Edwards tonight. Jaylen Clark is also listed as questionable, and the team will be without Mike Conley and a trio of G League players as well.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight.