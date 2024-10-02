How FIBA Game Is Helping OKC Thunder Star
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't had a ton of downtime. He spent his 2023 Summer at the FIBA World Cup taking Team Canada to new heights. In 2024, frssh off the deepest playoff run of his career, Gilgeosu-Alexander hit the road to Paris for the Olympics. While each run ended in disappointing fashion, in the blink of an eye the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar had to return to work.
The superstar feels great physically, even after the increased workload. In fact, he attributed that experience to being in great shape as training camp opened up on Tuesday.
After a few summers playing under FIBA rules, Gilgeous-Alexander explained how that experience has helped him at the NBA level.
"FIBA basketball is a different brand of basketball. Slower pace...It is a different style of basketball. You get adjusted to and only makes you better for our game," Gilgeous-Alexander explained.
The superstar went on to highlight the less time on the clock which in turn means less possessions, so everything matters more - especially turnovers. That attention to detail on taking care of the ball helps with decision making in a more fast paced, free flowing, NBA game.
This shows up in his game, the high usage superstar only turns the ball over 2.2 times a night - a career low a year ago fresh off his FIBA experience since becoming the focal point of an offense.
