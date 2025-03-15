Film Review: How Chet Holmgren Put Up Best Game Since Return
The Oklahoma City Thunder dethroned the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night on ESPN. It was one of the Thunder's most impressive wins –– though it is hard to sift through all 54 of them –– as the Thunder got the job done without Jalen Williams.
When it was announced that Oklahoma City's All-Star was not on the Eastern Conference road swing that features a trio of playoff teams, many penciled in a loss against the reigning champs. But instead, the Thunder earned a 118-112 win.
This victory came largely on the back of Chet Holmgren stepping up as the No. 2 option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This was the Gonzaga product's best game since suffering a hip fracture on Nov. 10, so let's break down how it happened.
The most important aspect of Holmgren's game was the willingness and aggression in which he attacked downhill. No matter if that was slipping screens hard, playing off the catch ducking his head toward the rim, or running the floor he put himself in a great position and was rewarded for it.
This first play perfectly illustrates all that Holmgren did well on Wednesday. His catch point is the slot and a shot fake gets his defender in the air. He angles himself toward the nail to get past his defender and immediately Boston rotates and doubles Holmgren as he is met with two at his pot. The seven-footer then whips the pass to Aaron Wiggins who has a clean look at a triple. Wiggins misses and Holmgren cleans it up with an And-one put back.
In one play you saw everything that worked for Holmgren. His 3-point gravity helping him drive, his playmaking ability helping an offense that missed its No. 2 option, a gutsy performance on the glass and tough finishes around the rim.
This next play is more so about the process than the result, even on a made shot. Chet Holmgren again receives the ball at the slot, sees a smaller matchup on him, crosses over to get his back into White and when he feels contact he spins off his shoulder to finish with fancy footwork. That was a beautiful finish and the result matters for OKC but the process to see red and attack a mismatch is the more important thing for the Thunder long term.
The Double big lineup has been under a microscope since its debut, but they have really found their stride recently, including against Boston. On this play Isaiah Hartenstein is camped at the 3-point line to become a playmaking hub for the Thunder offense. Holmgren is trailing the play, Boston is of course sagged off of the non-shooting threat of Hartenstein gearing up for him to dart the ball all over the floor.
Holmgren spots this and comes toward the ball staying a step behind the 3-point line but getting to his top of the key spot he is so comfortable in and splashes an open 3. The catch point being a step or two off the line eliminated the chance of a contest from Boston with Wallace wiping out Brown with a screen that held up two defenders and no one uptight on Hartenstein to flash over to the Gonzaga product.
Holmgren takes a pin-down from Hartenstein which frees him up at the nail for a perfect mid-range jumper that Boston gave up to him and he makes them pay with a high release that makes it tougher to defend.
Chet Holmgren comes into the fold behind the play as he and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander run the floor, he immediately sets a ghost screen for the superstar which leaves two Celtics with Gilgeous-Alexander and none with Holmgren hurling toward the rim. SGA fired the pass into Holmgren and he was able to control the fast ball and show off his touch around the rim.
Again, Holmgren runs the floor well and hits a 3-pointer off a smooth release that did not feature as hesitation as the seven-footer remained aggressive all night.
Another chance for Holmgren to just step into a triple with the defense not set and he cashes it in.
Despite the miss, this was a great BLOB play by the OKC Thunder as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren exchange and Gilgeous-Alexander holds up two Celtics to clear up a wide-open Holmgren 3-pointer.
This is another example of how lethal the double-big lineups can be due to the binds it puts teams in. Holmgren slips a Wiggins screen, Boston blitzes him so Wiggins finds Holmgren in the middle of the floor rolling to the basket. Boston commits to Holmgren to prevent an easy lay up but has to leave Hartenstein in the dunker spot to set up a lob and two easy points for OKC.
Some of these defensive plays just show off his athleticism from gapping the Celtics to sprinting out from one elbow to the opposite slot to contest a triple. And even competing with Tatum on an island.
Holmgren was at his best against Boston when the Thunder needed him to step up in a big way. This is an especially impressive display fresh off a hip fracture. The seven-footer will be watched carefully as an X-factor before the playoffs begin.
