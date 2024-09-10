Five Most Interesting Thunder Games This Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to play in many meaningful basketball games during the 2024-25 season. With everyone picking the Thunder to contend for an NBA Championship and improve on an already 57-win squad that captured the No. 1 seed out West a year ago en route to their first playoff series win since 2016, there will be no shortage of must-watch games for the Bricktown ballers.
With NBA training camp right around the corner, the 82-game schedule is in hand for the regular season which still holds vast importance for Oklahoma City. The Thunder still have a lot of gelling and things to work out during the regular season. There are five games on the calendar everyone should be circling.
No. 1: Oct. 24 Against the Denver Nuggets
There are few dates better than opening night in the NBA. Everyone is 0-0 in the league and most have hopes and by the time tip-off rolls around have talked themselves into a fun season ahead. For the Thunder specifically, this is the most anticipated opening night since Carmelo Anthony was in town.
With the addition of New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein and defensive ace Alex Caruso, the million-dollar question is how Mark Daigneault - who is known for ever-changing rotations - will deploy the newly acquired players alongside Thunder mainstays.
Right out of the gate, the Bricktown boys have to battle with one of the best squads in the Western Conference with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic going toe-to-toe with the runner-up for the award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Broadcasted on National Television, this will be an all-eyes-on-me affair for the Thunder to make a statement in their first tilt since being dubbed Western Conference favorites.
No. 2: Nov. 17 Against the Dallas Mavericks
Rivalries and rematches are what sells in the regular season, which is why anytime the Thunder square off with the Dallas Mavericks it will be a must-watch contest. A year ago, Dallas bounced the spunky Thunder out of their first postseason run in six games in what was the best series of the NBA playoffs.
With star power galore and each side feeling good about their improvements this summer to bolster their respective squads, you will be hard-pressed to find better basketball than these clashes.
No. 3: No. 29 Against the Los Angeles Lakers
Sure, the Lakers are not contenders to the extent the rest of this list is despite rostering LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but this game still matters. Even forgetting the changing of the guard narrative as James and the Purple and Gold seem to be a flaming star with the rest of the West passing them by, L.A. was still a thorn in OKC's side a year ago.
With the length to disrupt Gilgeous-Alexander in the mid-range and fly out to the Thunder shooters as Davis locks down the rim, the Lakers found success against Oklahoma City in the 2023-24 campaign. However, given the additions of Hartenstein and Caruso - who you have to respect more than a 21-year-old non-shooter - how does this matchup change? Is this still the formula for knocking off Oklahoma City?
While no one expects the Lakers to be at the finish line, they did have a blue print for the Bricktown ballers a year ago, are those plans scrapped now with the new look Thunder?
No. 4: Dec. 31 Against Minnesota Timberwolves
Not only are they divisional foes but the comparisons and insecure fanbases of each team's respective star will only grow by the time we are ready to flip the calendar as Edwards is poised to continue shining as the NBA media's darling and Gilgeous-Alexander dominates on the hardwood.
Like a year ago, tiebreakers will be key to how the standings shake out so when these two sides face off it has to be tabbed as an important matchup and one of the most interesting litmus tests on the docket.
No. 5 Jan. 5 Against Boston Celtics
On paper, these are the two best teams in the NBA. They only face off twice a year but even a year ago they were memorable tilts. The Thunder get a chance to make a statement and see how they stack up against the reigning champs in this contest.
From Tatum, Brown, Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren this game is loaded with star power to intrigue even the most casual fans. While a two-game sample size is not enough to declare one team significantly better than the other, it will give a tease of many pundits projected NBA Finals matchup.
