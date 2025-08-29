Five New Things OKC Thunder Fans Will Love About NBA 2K26
NBA 2K26 releases on Friday afternoon with early access and we were lucky enough to score a review copy of the yearly release to create content leading into the global launch.
Oklahoma City Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graces the cover of the NBA 2K26 video game this season and there are plenty of reasons to love this iteration.
Five Things OKC Thunder Fans Will Love About NBA 2K26
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander graces the cover
- Gilgeous-Alexander's new signature shoes are in the game
- Jalen Williams signature 3-point celebration made its way into the game
- The OKC Thunder Uniforms Include a Gold Championship tab
- Playoff Mode nailed the Thunder atmosphere
This game is all about Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only is he heavily involved in the making of the video game but he hand picked the sound track users will hear in the menu screens and when running around the park as their Mycareer player.
It is only right that NBA 2K26 nailed Gilgeous-Alexander from his on court accessories to his signature shoes the SHAI 001s. The Superstar plays like his real life self with silky smooth player movement and signature shots that can trick a bypasser as if they are catching a glimpse of a real game.
That can be felt in the presentation of the product as well. From the pregame videos, to the production between plays and especially with the added detail to the atmosphere Thunder fans will enjoy playing both play now modes as well as MyGM and Season modes.
Perhaps the most fun new addition for the Oklahoma City faithful will be the ability to jump into a playoff bracket. This flips the presentation to playoff mode where the Paycom Center is rocking with everyone in attendance sporting their free shirts just like in real life throughout the team's summer run that netted the franchise their first championship.
Speaking of that first NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder uniforms are equipped with a gold tab on the neck of the jerseys that is tradition for all franchises that have won a title with a small number embeded into the gold tab which for OKC reads one.
The realism doesn't stop there. After knocking down a clutch triple with All-Star Jalen Williams, he placed his three fingers to his forehead to go into his signature celebration, adding to the immersion of the game.
NBA 2K26 releases globally on Sept. 5 with early access being available to those who purchase the Superstar and Leave-no-doubt version of the game on Aug. 29 at 11 AM CT.