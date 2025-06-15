Former All-NBA Honoree Highlights OKC Thunder's Team 'Connection'
For the first time in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder need just two more wins to claim an NBA title.
After a dramatic Game 4 win in Indiana, the 2025 NBA Finals is tied at two games apiece heading back to OKC for Game 5. In the Thunder's first finals appearance back in 2012, the team only took one game from a strong Miami Heat squad, and have already bested that mark in the first four games of this year's championship series.
Oklahoma City's run to the finals didn't come as a surprise after the team won 68 games in the regular season and boasted the most double-digit victories in NBA history. In the postseason however, the team has had to overcome adversity, trailing the Nuggets at multiple points before finally taking the series in seven games.
While the team's talent helped them reach this point, former All-NBA honoree DeMar DeRozan notices another important attribute that has propelled the team to where they are today.
"What’s great about OKC (is) consistency and the connection that they have," DeRozan said. "You see it. Every game they win, whole team behind whoever (is) getting interviewed. Every time. That goes a long ways. So, whenever I watch them, offensively, defensively, how connected they are, it's incredible. But it all starts from, not just on the court, but off the court. ... That little interview (thing), I don't think people realize how important that is. ... They walk off together. To me, that shows everything about them."
As DeRozan highlighted, the team has had a strong connection all season, as evident by the group's on-camera actions and in-game play. Boasting one of the best defensive units in recent history, the team's collective effort on that end of the floor has helped the group come within two wins of a title.
As a result, the Thunder seemingly have not had any team chemistry issues or disputes about touches, playing time or other things that have divided successful teams in the past. Instead, the team is able to get solid contributions from whichever player the matchup dictates, even if those players haven't seen much time on the floor recently.
Aaron Wiggins wasn't an integral part of Mark Daigneault's rotation against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but managed to help Oklahoma City pull off a big win in Game 2 with 18 points.
If OKC's chemistry and connection continues to stay strong, the team should be successful for years to come.
