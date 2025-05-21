Former Nuggets Coach Names OKC Thunder Star MVP
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Oklahoma City was around 48 hours removed from eliminating the Denver Nuggets in seven games — one of the best and most competitive series of the postseason so far.
Against Minnesota, the Thunder cruised to a 26-point win via a second-half explosion, largely led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. All in all, the guard finished a game-high 31 points, nine assists and three steals, finishing with a team-high +22 plus-minus.
One onlooker was former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was ousted from his role as bench boss just weeks before the end of the regular season. The Nuggets instead opted for new coach David Adelman, who more than proved himself in taking OKC to the final game.
Malone coached the Nikola Jokic-led core in its entirely, helping the team to a championship in 2023. Still, that didn’t stop him from voicing his opinion as a new member of the broadcast on Tuesday night.
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he’s the MVP,” Malone said.
The comment, no matter how off-hand it is, is interesting on multiple levels. Jokic — a three-time MVP — is effectively the only player within reach of SGA for this year's MVP. And regardless of the odds leaning in the Canadian's favor, you'd expect Malone to side with his former No. 1 option.
Malone was likely just filling air-time, but it was certainly a notable moment:
The MVP award still hasn't been announced this season.
The Nuggets have an interesting offseason ahead of them, likely needing to re-tool around Jokic, potentially at the expense of players like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and more.
The Thunder now look to Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 22.