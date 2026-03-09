OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are hoping to go 3-0 this season over their divisional rivals with the final matchup coming in a month in the Mile High City between these two contenders.

Tensions boiled over the last time these two faced off. As recently as an hour before this game, each coach was still quizzed about the incident and how it impacts tonight's matchup. Both Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Nuggets bench boss David Adelman had a sense of closure about the dust-up involving Nikola Jokic, Lu Dort, and Jaylin Williams. Neither would try to predict if the officials will call a tighter game in this tilt, given the history between these two sides. It is obvious that the Thunder and Nuggets each have a high level of respect for one another; tonight will be the latest edition of what has come to be the NBA's most fun rivalry between two top teams.

This game will see a make shake up, in many different ways. Oklahoma City will be without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Star big man Chet Holmgren and Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein though the Thunder do get back Rising Star guard Ajay Mitchell, who is making his return to the hardwood for the first time since Jan. 21.

Denver has been in the same boat as Okahoma City, dealing with an injury riddled season that has been rightfully frustrating. On Friday night against the Knicks, Denver had their starting five for the first time since November available to them. That was short lived as Jamal Murray went out with what looked to be a massive ankle injury. But the good news for the Mile High Hoopers was that Murray was listed as questionable on the team's inital injury report.

Just before tip-off, the Nuggets elevated Murray to available for this game to fight through his injury. The only players remaining on Denver's injury report were G League assignments and Peyton Watson. This means the Thunder will get a look at a nearly healthy Nuggets team with the caveat being Aaron Gordon remains on a minute restriction.

While the Denver Nuggets' starting five was easy to predict, the Oklahoma City Thunder's first five was completely up in the air. 30 minutes before the game, we got the answer.

Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball around Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Isaiah Joe, G

Cason Wallace, F

Lu Dort, F

Jaylin Williams, C

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, G

Christian Braun, G

Cameron Johnson, F

Aaron Gordon, F

Nikola Jokic, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder keeping this game competitive would be an impressive feat, winning the game would be out right theft. The Nuggets should dominate on the glass in a big way, the Thunder's lack of size in scaling up to defend Gordon, Jokic and Johnson is not encouraging given who is available and the Nuggets' ability to turn their focus to only Gilgeous-Alexander could make life on him attempting to keep his 20-plus point streak alive.