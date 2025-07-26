Former OKC Thunder Carmelo Anthony Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Mid-Range Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations. After all, the seventh-year Oklahoma City Thunder guard had just averaged 30.1 points on 53.5% shooting and 6.2 assists, pushing his team to 57 wins and the No. 1 seed after not even making the playoffs the previous year.
He blew them all away, increasing his load to 32.7 points per game — good for an inaugural scoring title — and 6.4 assists per game as the Thunder won a franchise-record 68 games and the championship. This overall success also resulted in regular-season MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP selections.
Gilgeous-Alexander's bread and butter throughout the regular season was his refined mid-range ability. He shot 188-for-382 (49.2%) between three and 10 feet and 267-for-499 (53.5%) between 10 feet and the 3-point line, combining prolific volume and efficiency on a nightly basis. Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, who wore a Thunder uniform during the 2017-18 season, emphasized why the in-between game still matters in his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on Thursday.
"Any championship team that you've watched win a championship — they win the game in the mid-range," Anthony said. "When it comes down to it, you have to get a bucket. Your three ain't going to always be there. You ain't going to always be able to get to the rack."
Anthony explained postseason defenses are designed to prevent better looks. Gilgeous-Alexander, who attempted 53.2% of his league-leading 1,656 regular-season field goals from the short and long mid-range, increased that portion to 59.3% during the playoffs.
The three-time All-Star shot 47-for-96 (49.0%) between three and 10 feet and 95-for-203 (46.8%) between 10 feet and the 3-point line during Oklahoma City's title run, sustaining a reliable mid-range output as his rim and 3-point percentages took dives. The Thunder found itself in many close playoff battles after not experiencing much adversity through 82 games, and Gilgeous-Alexander made the difference for his team time and time again.
"If you have a middy, you're dangerous," Anthony said. "Shai is dangerous because he plays for taking the best shot. It ain't about numbers or shooting the trey. If you back off, I'm pulling. If I'm in the paint, I get here and this shot is wide open, I'm taking this shot."
