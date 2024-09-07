Former Thunder Inks Deal in China
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Darius Bazley in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft pulling off a draft night trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to select the New Balance Intern who was largely a mystery man when selected No. 23 overall.
Quickly after the draft, the landscape in Oklahoma City changed as the Thunder began their rebuild which included plenty of roster turnover. After four years in Bricktown, the Thunder traded their former first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns where he played seven games before hitting free agency.
After playing three games for the 76ers and six for the Utah Jazz, the 24-year-old is forced to put his NBA career on pause.
Bazley has inked a contract with the Guandong Tigers ahead of the 2024-25 basketball season, signing up to play in the Chinese Basketball Association which was confirmed by the league's official Instagram account.
Perhaps after a stint in the CBA, Bazley can prove he deserves another NBA shot, though, there is never shame in the 6-foot-8 forward carving out a long and successful career overseas.
The former first-round pick last played in the NBA Summer League this July where he averaged 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 stocks per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc and 43 percent at the charity stripe.
In his NBA career, Bazley averaged 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 stocks per game in 237 career tilts while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 30 percent from beyond the arc and 67 percent from the charity stripe.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.