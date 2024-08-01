Former OKC Thunder Forward Gordon Hayward Announces Retirement
After 14 seasons in the NBA, former Thunder forward Gordon Hayward announced his retirement on Thursday.
Hayward arrived in Oklahoma City at the trade deadline last season and was expected to be an important part of the team’s playoff run, but it never panned out. He averaged only 5.3 points in 26 games with the Thunder and never reached the level of play he had in Charlotte after suffering a left calf strain in December.
After the season, Hayward did not hold back about his time with the Thunder, explaining how he felt he should have had a larger role and did not get the opportunity he expected.
After playing under Brad Stevens at Butler and nearly winning a national championship in college, Hayward began his NBA career and made a name for himself in Utah. He helped the Jazz to a couple of playoff appearances and had his best NBA season there. In 2016-17, Hayward averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds and made the All-Star Game.
In 2017, he left for the Boston Celtics in free agency and reunited with his college coach. However, a gruesome leg injury in his Celtics debut kept him out for the entire season. Although he returned and played 72 games in 2018-19, he missed at least 20 games in each of his final five seasons, dealing with injuries throughout the latter part of his career.
Before getting to Oklahoma City, Hayward had spent the past few seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, who he signed with in 2020. He averaged 19.6 points in his first season with the Hornets and was an important veteran presence for the team.
While his time in Oklahoma City did not work out well for either side, Hayward’s 14-year career in the league speaks for itself.
