Former OKC Thunder Forward Signs With High-Level Overseas Squad
On Tuesday, former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby announced that he has signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, a German team in the Basketball Bundesliga League.
Roby spent three seasons in Oklahoma City, playing in 109 contests and making 62 starts from 2019-2022. In his time with the Thunder, Roby averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 49.5% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc.
A former Nebraska standout, Roby averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in his final year with the Cornhuskers en route to being a second round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
All 62 of Roby's starts with the Thunder came in 2020-21 and 2021-22, when the team won less than 25 games each season. The team's performance allowed Sam Presti and company to draft Josh Giddey in 2021 followed by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in 2022.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Roby has good size at the position along with a modern play style that fits well on most basketball teams. While the Dixon, IL, product had a decent stint in Oklahoma City, the team's roster improved rapidly, leaving no space for Roby.
Following his three years in OKC, Roby spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. Under Gregg Popovich, Roby played in 42 games, making two starts and averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per contest.
Roby played the 2023-24 season in the G League, where the 26-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game for the Westchester Knicks.
Now, the former Cornhuskers' standout will have the opportunity to be a key piece of Ratiopharm Ulm, who has notched two consecutive top five finishes in the BBL. In 2022-23, Roby's new squad won its first ever league championship.
