Former OKC Thunder Guard Jeremy Lamb Announces Retirement from NBA
This has been a summer full of retirements with former Thunder players Gordon Hayward, Mike Muscala, Kemba Walker and now Jeremy Lamb all announcing they are hanging up the sneakers according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Lamb in the infamous trade with the Houston Rockets that sent James Harden to H-Town. The Rockets selected Lamb with the no. 12 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft fresh off a two-year career at UCONN with a National Championship to show for it, his ability to launch triples was a massive selling point for the 6-foot-5 swingman.
Lamb only appeared in 11 postseason games for the Thunder, spending three years in Oklahoma City racking up 148 games played, seven points, two rebounds and an assist per contest while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.
Eventually, the Thunder shipped Lamb off to the Charlotte Hornets where he had the largest stint of his career playing in 287 games as a Buzz City Crew member, logging 121 more games for the Indiana Pacers at his next stop before wrapping up his NBA career with a 17 game tour in Sacramento with the Kings.
For his career, Lamb averaged 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc three attempts per contest.
