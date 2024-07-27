Former OKC Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Dominates in Olympic Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Viewed as the first true pick of the rebuild, Giddey represents one of just two top-ten picks the Thunder have made along the way to retooling their roster.
However, things did not work out for the former NBL star in Bricktown. The style of play quickly shifted away from his strengths and left him needing to adapt to major changes all three years to this point in his career. The 21-year-old is still supremely talented but was never going to get the on-ball reps required to maximize his skill set.
This led the Thunder to ship Josh Giddey to Chicago to join the Bulls and the guard whisperer Billy Donovan. In return, Oklahoma City nabbed defensive ace Alex Caruso who shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc and offers a much better fit in the role the Thunder tried to shoehorn Giddey into.
The 21-year-old quickly rekindled his value on the court playing for his National Team with Team Australia in the group of death joining Team Canada, Greece and Spain. On the opening night of group play Giddey was tasked with knocking off Spain.
That he did - in a historic performance the 6-foot-8 guard became the first player to ever combine for 15-plus points, seven-plus rebounds and seven-plus assists en route to turning in 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists in his first game at the Olympics since 1984.
Giddey helped lift Australia to a12-point win over Spain to begin their Olympic journey 1-0. Up next for the squad is a matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Team Canada. That tilt will tip off at 6:30 PM CT on July 30.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.