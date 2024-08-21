Former OKC Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Listed No. 4 in Most Improved Player Odds
In June, Oklahoma City agreed to deal with Chicago that sent 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey to the Bulls in return for Alex Caruso.
While many Thunder fans were happy with the trade, multiple NBA observers pointed out that the former OKC guard could have solid season in Chicago.
FanDuel SportsBook seems to agree that Giddey has the chance to regain his confidence in the Windy City, as the popular betting service gives the young guard the fourth-best odds at +1400 to win the NBA's Most Improved Player Award in 2025.
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga preceed Giddey in FanDuel's rankings.
The sportsbook's slotting of Giddey in the top five comes after the 21-year-old looked strong in the Olympics, recording multiple impressive performances to give Bulls fans optimism that the Australian guard could be a valuable addition.
Against Spain, Giddey tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, going 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Giddey fell out of favor in Mark Daigneault's rotation during his final year in Oklahoma City due to his lack of 3-point shooting prowess.
In Paris, however, Giddey looked more confident and aggressive, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a decent clip. If the former lottery pick can start to hit 3-pointers more consistently, he could develop into a stellar point guard with his blend of size and passing acumen.
During his three years with OKC, Giddey played in and started 210 games, averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. After being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey earned Second Team All-Rookie honors in 2022.
While he was eventually benched in the Modern Frontier, Giddey certainly has enough size and skill to be a solid NBA player and could blossom with a change of scenery.
