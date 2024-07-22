Former OKC Thunder Guard Proving His Worth Through On-Ball Play
At times, Josh Giddey looked like a potential All-Star in Oklahoma City. His Madison Square Garden triple doubles and a 30-point play-in performance are a few obvious examples of his potential.
Of course, last season things took a turn for the worse, and Giddey’s fit became awkward in the Thunder’s starting lineup. The playoff benching and a new role on the horizon prompted the Thunder to trade Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, who fits like a glove with the Thunder’s roster.
However, the 21-year old guard still has plenty of untapped potential, and will be able to better showcase his skillset in Chicago. That potential has been on full display over the course of Australia’s Olympic exhibitions, and his talents will be evident on the biggest stage in group play.
This week, Giddey was a star for the Aussies. His team knocked off a loaded France squad and he led the way, pouring in 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He shot 7-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-8 from behind the 3-point line. He was also active on the defensive end, totaling two steals and two blocks. The one downfall of Giddey’s impressive performance was the seven total turnovers, but perhaps he’s still getting acclimated to having the ball in his hands full time again.
In typical Josh Giddey fashion, his last assist of the night came on a baseline out-of-bounds set, where he delivered the game-winning pass to Dyson Daniels. During his time in Oklahoma City, he became known for his special inbounds passing ability.
Australia also notched a big win over Serbia behind Giddey’s 13-point performance.
It’s clear that the former Thunder guard is better with the ball in his hands, operating on offense. But in Oklahoma City, that wasn’t a realistic option. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were better options within Mark Daigneault’s offense, and that often relegated Giddey to standing on the 3-point line or attempting to be a slasher.
In Chicago, his skills might translate better like they are right now for his national team. Coby White is one of the Bulls only on-ball options, giving Giddey more freedom to work within the offense. It didn’t work out in Oklahoma City, but there’s still hope for him as an NBA player. His international play is off to a strong start, and he’ll have a chance to help Australia in a big way when group play begins.
With the Thunder, he always played his best with the ball in his hands. He wasn't able to do that a season ago, and his play dropped because of it. Maybe this fresh start is exactly what he needs, though.
