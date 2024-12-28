Former OKC Thunder Guard Reconnects With Team at Jersey Retirement
Oklahoma City’s culture and chemistry has been a hot topic of conversation when discussing this iteration of Thunder rosters. From the rebuilding days, this group has become tight-knit, and anyone that joins usually has no trouble fitting in. There’s hardly ever drama, it’s strictly basketball and vibes for one of the NBA’s youngest teams. Oftentimes, they get compared to an AAU travel squad, and that’s honestly a good way to put it.
When asked about the team’s chemistry over the years, the current players are quick to mention that Tre Mann had a big hand in that and is still an influence in the locker room even today. Mann was traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline last season, but is still a fan favorite both in the locker room and in the Thunder community. He ended up being the odd man out on the roster, but still thinks of Oklahoma City as home.
As the Thunder gear up to play Mann’s new squad on Saturday night in Charlotte, he made a surprise appearance that reminded Thunder fans why they liked him so much in the first place. Aaron Wiggins had his jersey retired at his high school in North Carolina, Wesleyan, and the entire Thunder squad pulled up to see it happen. This isn’t out of the norm either, as Oklahoma City’s core group of players usually travels to different high schools if a teammate is having a jersey retired.
But Mann made the trip with the Thunder guys and showed up at Wiggins’ jersey retirement. He joined in the team’s group picture, and was there to support his former teammate at a big moment in his life.
Mann is certainly missed in Oklahoma City, but needed the fresh start to take on the playing time he deserves. Although he is currently nursing a back injury and hasn’t played since late November, Mann was on track to have a career year. His play in Charlotte might lock up a longterm deal with the Hornets. In 13 games, Mann is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40% from 3-point range.
When healthy, he has excelled in Charlotte. He’ll always have a home in Oklahoma City, though, as was evident this week.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.