Former OKC Thunder Player Shouts Out the Fanbase
Over the years, Oklahoma City has developed a reputation for a devoted and dedicated fanbase. From the creation of Loud City to midnight airport trips, the city has really rallied behind its only professional sports team.
Attendance took a hit over the lottery seasons the last few years, but skyrocketed once again as Oklahoma City climbed back to the top of the Western Conference. Fans donning playoff shirts and packing the house every night was a crystal clear sign that the city was fully bought in once again.
Because of the devoted crowd, many former Thunder players really enjoyed their time in Oklahoma City. Thunder fans seem to get a lot of shoutouts around the league when talking about the NBA’s best crowds.
This week, former Thunder reserve Raymond Felton was the latest to give Oklahoma City love. His time in the city was short, but he quickly became a fan favorite and it appears the feeling was mutual.
“Let me tell you something man, OKC,” Felton said on the To the Baha podcast. “OKC is some of the best fans I’ve ever played for in my entire life. And that’s saying a lot because we both played at Carolina, you know our fans at Carolina love us to the day. To the day.
“We got back one night and it was like four in the morning. I don’t know where we came from but it was just late. Man, those people were out there waiting on us. They were out there waiting on us at the fence. Like ‘Thank you guys, we love you guys!’ It was crazy.”
Felton spent the last two years of his long NBA career in Oklahoma City, and during the 2017-18 campaign he was the team’s primary backup point guard. During that season, his best in OKC, he averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists in over 16 minutes per game. He also shot 35.2% from 3-point range.
Most of the time, if a player loves Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City loves them back. Felton was a similar case in a long line of fan favorite players.
It’s also another testimonial to how strong the Thunder fanbase truly is. Win or loss, the fans were waiting at the airport ready to welcome the team back home — and that’s a tradition that still lives on today.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.