Former OKC Thunder Star Bringing 'Different Energy' to West Contender
The Thunder will have to battle one of their former stars as they compete to win the West next season.
This offseason, Oklahoma City had an active few months, adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein after finishing last season as the No. 1 seed in the West. However, Oklahoma City was not the only contender making moves during the summer.
The Denver Nuggets revamped their roster, including adding former MVP Russell Westbrook. After spending his first 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, Westbrook has bounced around but might have found a home in Denver as he looks to win his first championship.
Westbrook will likely come off the bench in Denver but could still see big minutes and close games for the 2023 champions. Last season with the LA Clippers, Westbrook averaged 11 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 68 games.
In Denver, Westbrook will be playing alongside another triple-double maestro, Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP’s squad could present the toughest challenge to the Thunder next season in the West. With Westbrook in town, Nuggets coach Michael Malone raved about his newest point guard’s impact on the team.
“Russ was in the gym yesterday, and there was just a different energy,” Malone said. “I can’t explain it.”
Last season, the Thunder earned the No. 1 seed thanks to a tiebreaker over the Nuggets, who also won 57 games. Winning the season series 3-1, the Thunder’s success against their division rivals helped announce their arrival as a contender.
Since departing Oklahoma City in 2019, Westbrook is 8-9 against the Thunder, including the postseason. With Westbrook joining a serious contender next season, it would be significant if the Thunder could continue their winning ways against their former superstar.
Considering the Thunder and Westbrook could be on a collision course for a postseason matchup, next season should be another interesting chapter for both sides.
