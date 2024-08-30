Former Thunder Guard Shares Experience Playing With Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook
The Oklahoma City Thunder were among the most dominant teams in the 2010's, despite not winning an NBA Championship in that span. They appeared in the Western Conference Finals four times, making the NBA Finals once.
Headlined by MVPs Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, the Thunder are certainly one of the most notable teams of the decade, even with the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors winning the bulk of the titles during the era.
While they hoist one of the best teams and cores to not win a title, the Thunder had plenty of notable rotation players run through the organization -- one of those being lockdown guard Andre Roberson.
During an appearance on Dwight Howard's podcast, Roberson detailed what it was like to play with Durant and Westbrook -- two future Hall of Fame players.
“It was special,” Roberson said. “We had our battles at times. Russ, his pick and pop with Serge [Ibaka]. One of those years that was when Serge was trying to prove that he can shoot… Trying to break that narrative."
The dynamic between Durant and Westbrook was certainly interesting. Both were leaders on the team, and oftentimes they would take turns taking over the offense. Roberson also gave some insight into how the team involved Ibaka -- and one can assume that's how they handled other players' involvement in the offense.
"He would come off that screen and want to shoot it every time. And Russ wouldn’t mind," Roberson continued. "But then you got Kevin Durant on the other end like, ‘Yo, swing the ball…’ You gotta give guys an opportunity to grow, but at the same time, if that s—t ain’t broke, don’t fix it… [Durant] putting the ball in the hole at a high level, Russ doing his thing… That was a unique experience and battle, because that ultimately changed our team as a unit, as well.”
Over Ibaka's seven seasons with the Thunder, he continued to stretch the floor more and more, adding to his arsenal which included elite shot-blocking and defense.
Getting more insight into the Thunder's former glory days is always interesting, but Thunder fans get to look forward to a new era of potential dominance, this time coming with a chance to actually raise a banner and win a championship in Oklahoma City.
