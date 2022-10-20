Skip to main content

Former Thunder Players Shine Across League on Opening Night

A handful of former Oklahoma City team members left their mark on the NBA on opening night with impressive performances.

Despite less than 15 years as an NBA franchise, there are multiple former Thunder players now operating as focal points of other teams. On opening night of the NBA season, many of these former players exhibited impressive performances for their current squad. 

Former OKC lottery pick James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers helped usher in the 2022-23 NBA season during their Tuesday night contest against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics. Harden appeared to have returned to his MVP level of play on opening night, recording 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 126-117 loss. 

For Boston, former Thunder big man Al Horford pitched in six points and five rebounds. 

The second game of Tuesday night's double header featured a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Beloved Oklahoma City legend Russell Westbrook notched a double-double for the Lakers, tallying 19 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three assists. 

Westbrook looked much more confident than last year sharing the floor with his Lakers teammates, getting to the rim quickly and finding open shooters at the perimeter. Despite a strong showing from the 2017 NBA MVP, Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

JaMychal Green, who was traded to the Thunder this offseason before being released by the team, totaled eight points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.  

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets and former OKC superstar Kevin Durant took the court against the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 130-108. While he didn't receive much help from his teammates, Durant had an excellent performance, scoring 32 points in addition to three rebounds and two assists. 

On the same night, former Thunder center Steven Adams cracked Memphis' starting rotation against the New York Knicks. Adams, who is still depicted in a mural in the West Village District of Oklahoma City, scored two points on only two shot attempts. In true Steven Adams fashion, though, the New Zealand native still made his presence felt, nabbing 14 rebounds. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (8)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

Aleksej Pokusevski, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener

By Randall Sweet
Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Thunder Will Have Competition for Best 2023 Draft Odds

By Derek Parker
Lu Dort
News

Injury Report: Thunder Expected to be Healthy for Season Opener

By Chris Becker
Josh Giddey
News

Three Things to Watch For in Oklahoma City's Season Opener

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Gameday: 2022-23 Season Opener in Minnesota

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing

By Derek Parker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Steals are an Underrated Part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Arsenal

By Chris Becker
Isaiah Joe
News

Isaiah Joe Appreciates Oklahoma City's Team-First Culture

By Ross Lovelace