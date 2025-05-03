Friday Marked Best OKC Thunder Practice of Week
The Oklahoma City Thunder are experiencing a groundhog day of sorts. Each passing day feels the same.
This past month has seen more practice time against one another than time on the court against matchups in the NBA Playoffs. This is thanks to not only clinching the No. 1 seed in the West and having to wait for its Round 1 opponent –– then sweeping the Grizzlies for even more time off.
Now, the OKC Thunder await the winner of the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers series, which will be crowned exactly seven days from the Thunder's sweep of the Grizzlies.
All the waiting can get old, practicing against your own teammates without a name or face to a matchup. Though, the Thunder came out on Friday and took care of business on the practice court.
“I thought today’s practice was our best practice of the week," Head coach Mark Daigneault explained during Friday's media availability.
Wallace was asked to expand on this assessment of OKC Thunder practice and he highlighted the ways Friday afternoon stood out to him.
“We were all flying around. Just trying to stay locked in. Not knowing who we play, we’re getting a little anxy. We just want to be as ready as possible," Defensive ace Cason Wallace said.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to continue to wait on who its Round 2 matchup will be –– and even when the series starts –– both of those questions will be answered over the course of the next two nights.