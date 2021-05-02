Game Preview: Thunder face Suns in second night of back-to-back

In the second night of a back-to-back, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on one of the NBA's best teams in the Phoenix Suns

After a 57 point loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder need a huge redemption game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Coming off the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will take on the hottest team in the NBA.

With a record of 45-18, the Suns now hold the best record in the NBA. A team that’s won just two games in their last 20, OKC could struggle for the second-straight night.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Suns and the total over/under is 221 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Phoenix is ultra-efficient on offense. They’ve got the third-best field goal percentage in the NBA to go along with the ninth-best 3-point percentage. Behind one of the best point guards in the league, former Thunder Chris Paul leads the charge on that end of the floor

If there’s one thing the Suns struggle with it’s rebounding, as they’re in the bottom three of the league in that category. However, Phoenix is a great passing team with one of the NBA's best guard duos in Paul and Devin Booker. These two also take good care of ball, committing fifth-fewest turnovers in league to this point

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-43) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-18)

WHEN:

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Already one of the most consistent teams in the Association, the Suns are surging. With a playoff spot already locked up, it becomes a battle for seeding for Phoenix. Even if they end up not playing their full roster, OKC could have trouble keeping up with their efficient style of play.