Aday Mara Impresses Again for OKC Thunder in Preseason 

Most of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s primary rotation didn’t travel to Atlanta for Monday’s bout against the Hawks. Though there was still plenty of room for optimism regarding the team’s night.

The dominance of Thunder rookie Aday Mara has been a storyline through preseason play, and that continued into OKC’s third tilt. In the first two games, Mara went 15-for-15 from the field, consistently looking like one of the team’s best players alongside fellow developmental players and even All-Stars.

In the first half of play against the Hawks, Mara again cemented himself as one of the most impactful players on the floor. For the first several minutes of the game, Mara functions as a passing hub, grabbing the ball at the top of the key while other Thunder members back-cut.

He delivered several crisp passes, calling his own number when players were covered up. On defense, Mara continued his usual aggressiveness, using his 7-foot-6 wingspan to gobble up blocks.

The result was stuffing the stat sheet at every single level: he would head into the break with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Mara wasn't quite as productive in the second half, seeing lesser offesive produection while turning the ball over a few more times. Though he still imprinted heavily on the game as a whole, helping the team make multiple game-tying runs down the stretch. In the final minutes, Mara saw a lob from fellow Thunder rookie Bennett Stirtz to put OKC up by one.

Mara would finish with 17 points on 4-for-9 shooting, inlcuding 10 rebounds, six assists to five turnovers and six blocks.

Stirtz, too, was spectacular, going for 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including five assists and four rebounds.

Overall, the Thunder moved to 0-3 in preseason with a late collapse. Though there's been reason for optimism in each game.

Mara isn’t likely to see the same level of playing time in the regular season as he has through three preseason games. Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren make up one of the best and most proven front courts in the league, backed up by Jaylin Williams as a jack-of-all-trades forward. Though Mara won’t be denied if he continues to produce at such a high level for a rookie, especially in head coach Mark Daigneault’s system.

Regardless of its frontcourt rotation, the Thunder could always stand more size, skill, shot-blocking and big-man passing, all of which Mara provides in a 7-foot-4 frame.

The Thunder open their regular season against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. CT.