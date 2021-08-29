Gilgeous-Alexander An Early Favorite to Win 2021-22 NBA Most-Improved Player Award

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh off his best-ever season, is among the early favorites to win the NBA's 2021-22 Most Improved Player Award.

Despite a shortened season due to injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s third season pushed him into stardom.

His fourth, could propel him even further.

Across several betting outlets online, Gilgeous-Alexander is an early favorite to win the NBA’s 2021-22 Most Improved Player award.

VegasInsider.com and Action Network both have the Thunder guard tied for the best odds to win at +700 with New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

SportsBettingDime has Gilgeous-Alexander with the second best odds at +700 behind just Michael Porter Jr.

Regardless of whether Oklahoma City’s cornerstone comes away with the award, any jump will be a major win for both Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Last season, he averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

Those numbers earned him a coveted max deal along with the rest of the stars from the 2018 draft class.

Gilgeous-Alexander played in just 35 games last season after being sidelined due to plantar fasciitis, and will look to rebound on a Thunder squad that will feature several young players and new faces.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.