Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 39 in Double-Overtime Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder stayed stride for stride with the Milwaukee Bucks for four quarters and two overtime periods on Wednesday night, eventually falling 136-132 in double-overtime. When the Bucks scored, OKC answered right back, never trailing by more than eight points in the contest.

Having to combat a 36-point, 12-assist performance from Milwaukee guard Jevon Carter combined with five made 3-pointers from Bucks rookie Marjon Beauchamp and a double-double from big man Brook Lopez, it took big performances from multiple Thunder players to keep Oklahoma City in contention.

Once again, budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 39 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The Canadian guard also connected on his first two shots from beyond the arc since October.

SGA set the tone early for the Thunder, scoring the team's first four points followed by an assist to forward Aleksej Pokusevski. At the end of the first quarter, the former Kentucky guard blocked Bucks wing Jordan Nwora, snatching the ball out of the air and taking it coast to coast for a tough transition layup. In overtime, Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a clutch 3-point shot with one second left to give Oklahoma City the lead.

Second-year guard Tre Mann added 21 points off the bench for the Thunder against Milwaukee, knocking down five 3-pointers. The Florida product also notched six rebounds and two steals.

Mann once again looked confident shooting the ball from downtown, comfortably hitting shots from each side of the arc on catch-and-shoot and step-back attempts. The crafty scorer showcased some of his highlight-play ability, driving by Lopez before using a nice pump fake to get the Bucks' big man in the air and sinking an easy shot inside the paint.

Australian guard Josh Giddey bounced back after a recent stretch of tough outings with 18 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and only one turnover. The second-year playmaker came alive in the second half, dropping 16 of his points after halftime.

Giddey's playmaking abilities were crucial late in the game for OKC, as the 6-foot-8 guard found Lu Dort on an inbound pass to tie the game with less than a minute left. The 2022 All-Rookie Second Team honoree grabbed multiple offensive rebounds with the clock winding down in the final frame that added critical offensive possessions for Oklahoma City.

In his first game back from a shoulder injury, Pokusevski proved to be a key piece of the Thunder's offense, sinking four 3-pointers en route to a 17-point, 10-rebound performance. The 20-year-old Serbian also recorded two steals and two blocks.

The Thunder will return to action on Friday, November 11 at home against the Toronto Raptors.

