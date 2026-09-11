The Thunder Have To Use The Chip On Their Shoulder

Oklahoma City losing last year could be the biggest factor of it winning this coming year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered last season as the reigning NBA Champions and were labeled the team to dethrone. They went through the year dominating until they ran into the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. At times in the series, it just seemed like the Thunder got outplayed by a Spurs team that was hungrier than them. This ultimately ended in OKC’s defeat, but it taught them a valuable lesson for this coming year. Have a chip on your shoulder.

Oklahoma City was fighting to defend a title, and now needs to fight to take a title. This could be the exact thing that pushes them over the edge this year and makes sure they stay resilient til the end.

The Thunder will have to use this chip early, as they are slotted to play the Spurs on the opening night of the NBA season, in a rematch of the conference finals. This should be OKC’s opening statement game, telling the league that the Thunder have a hunger no one has seen before.

Not only should OKC as a team have a chip on their shoulder, but multiple Thunder players must carry personal ones to truly put the squad over the top, starting with Jalen Williams. The Thunder star wasn’t able to play most of last year due to numerous injuries, but should be ready to go this year.

Williams will be looking to get back to his All-NBA self and will try to be that final push the Thunder need to get back to the Finals. Williams' absence in the conference finals was a big blow, and for that, he’ll have to play well this season to show he can still help lead them.

The player who will have to play with the biggest chip on his shoulder is no doubt Chet Holmgren. Holmgren had a good season last year, but it was all overshadowed by his disappointing play in the conference finals. Victor Wembanyama got the best of the Thunder big man, and it was one of the reasons that OKC didn’t advance.

With all of these past experiences to help fuel the Thunder, they will have a chance to go all the way this season. They have already had the talent and skill to do so, but now they’ll be playing with a little more fire than they have in the past.