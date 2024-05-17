Going Small Could be Answer for OKC Thunder in Game 6
Oklahoma City has struggled to score in the second round, but a different approach could lead to improved results.
The Thunder won 57 games this season and earned the No. 1 seed in the West. However, their magical run could come to an end as they are trailing 3-2 against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.
The Thunder’s main struggle in this series has been their offense. Their scoring has decreased in every game against the Mavericks, culminating in a 104-92 loss in a pivotal Game 5.
Although Oklahoma City’s uncharacteristically poor shooting has contributed to the problem, more versatility could help the team in Game 6. Considering the impact of Dallas’ bigs, playing them off the floor is unlikely, but forcing them into unfavorable matchups could turn things around.
Making matchups unfavorable for Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II could be as simple as playing without a big. The Thunder have seen success going supersized, with Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams sharing the floor for eight minutes this series, outscoring the Mavericks by 13 points.
However, the Thunder have broken even in minutes with only Holmgren and are -15 with only Williams on the floor. Considering those numbers, it might be worth going without a center for stretches when Holmgren is on the bench.
Although Holmgren drastically improved the Thunder on both ends this season, the team has plenty of experience with small ball throughout the past two seasons. Kenrich Williams has been the typical center in those lineups, but that duty could go to Jalen Williams or Aaron Wiggins without him in the rotation.
Having five players on the floor who are threats off the dribble could give the Thunder a boost. While Holmgren has shown he can beat players off the dribble, he has struggled against good perimeter defenders.
However, the Mavericks have experience against small ball this postseason. The LA Clippers went -40 in 25 minutes without a big man on the floor in the first round against Dallas.
Still, the Clippers’ lack of success is not necessarily a reason for the Thunder to avoid the strategy. The Thunder are much younger and more athletic than the Clippers and have a defense predicated on forcing turnovers.
Missing a last line of defense against Luka Doncic and Dallas’ lob threats could hurt Oklahoma City, but the potential offensive improvement could be worth the risk.
