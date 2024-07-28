'He Was My MVP': NBA Legend Tabs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as League's Best
The Thunder’s superstar earned glowing remarks from a legendary NBA guard.
On Saturday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada to an 86-79 win against Greece to open their Olympics slate. Including some clutch buckets down the stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade was the color commentator for the game and talked about how the Thunder star has been one of the NBA’s best. While play-by-play man Noah Eagle agreed with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic winning MVP last season, Wade thought the award belonged in Oklahoma City.
“He deserved it, especially from a guard doing that, but maybe next year,” Wade said.
Throughout his young career, Gilgeous-Alexander has followed in the footsteps of some of the best guards in recent memory. Although his offensive game is not as flashy as Wade’s, Gilgeous-Alexander’s defensive abilities have drawn comparisons to the 2006 Finals MVP.
Wade is regarded as one of the best shot-blocking guards in NBA history, sending back 885 shots throughout his career. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander ranked third among guards in blocks per game with 0.9 and also nearly led the league steals, averaging 2.0 per contest.
Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case went far beyond his ability to block shots. The Canadian star was the leading force behind Oklahoma City’s 57-win season and ascent to the top of the West.
Last season, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting a career-high 53.5% from the floor. His impressive play continued into the postseason, where he averaged 30.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in Oklahoma City’s run to the second round.
Although he could not take the award for the NBA’s top player in 2024, he enters next season as one of the favorites. With Oklahoma City projected to be at the top of the West again, the Michael Jordan Trophy could soon be in Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.