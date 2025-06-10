Heading into Indiana, Every Game is a 'Reset' for OKC Thunder
Just like it did in the second round against the Denver Nuggets, the Oklahoma City Thunder responded with a 123-107 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers to tie up the series 1-1 on Sunday.
The Thunder got too comfortable with the lead it built in Game 1 — a mistake that it didn't allow to happen again. This time it kept its foot on the gas for the entirety of the game, preventing any late-game shenanigans from Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers lineup.
Game 2 brought some newfound momentum that Oklahoma City can carry into the rest of the series, but the dynamic will begin to flip. It'll head to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Wednesday — the city's first Finals game in 25 years.
At this point in the playoffs, momentum doesn't really exist, at least in reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's eyes.
"Every game is a reset, especially at this stage in the season," Gilgeous-Alexander said following Game 2. "A series looks so different. We've had a series where we lost a game and won the next one by 40. We had a series where we won two in a row by 20 and lost the next one by 40. Every game is a reset.
"Basketball reminds you of that. It's very humbling. It shows you that if you don't stay in the moment, if you don't come ready to play, no matter who you are, no matter what you just did, you can get beat and beat pretty bad. We've learned those lessons, so we should be ready to go."
Indiana has already taught a few NBA franchises lessons during this year's playoff run, consistently battling back from deficits and upsetting higher-seeded opponents. The Thunder might be coming off a convincing win, but a Game 1 moment could surely happen again.
The energy level and atmosphere is going to be altered away from Oklahoma City, but the Thunder has gotten enough experience now to be ready for the challenge. It's an even split, giving both teams a chance at a bit of a reset.
"The biggest thing is understanding your opponent and where their heads are at, try to put yourself in their shoes," Jalen Williams said. "The good thing is, now it's 0-0 for us, so you just got to kind of understand what energy they're going to come out with. Them being at home, them in the Finals, what kind of punch they're going to throw, and be ready for that."
Oklahoma City will still need two more wins to capture its first NBA Finals even if it took Game 3 on the road, so there's still a long road ahead. Now isn't the time to get too high or too low.
Wednesday will be an entirely different experience.