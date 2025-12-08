After missing the first 19 games of the season due to offseason wrist surgery and a slight setback, 2024-25 All-NBA forward Jalen Williams is back in action. Williams started slowly in his first couple of games back in the lineup, but now looks to be back in midseason form.

Williams tore the right scapholunate ligament in his wrist during a regular-season game last season against the Phoenix Suns on April 9. He played through the injury throughout the Thunder's NBA Finals run, having surgery on July 1.

By missing 19 games, Williams will be ineligible for any postseason awards, but sights are already set on a repeat of a heroic championship run.

Without Williams, OKC was 18-1 and setting records. In the five games since he has returned, the Thunder are undefeated and look even more dominant than before.

The former Santa Clara standout has played his best basketball since returning in his last three outings. In only 27.3 minutes per game, playing just one fourth quarter, Williams averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his last three.

Williams is shooting 54.3% from the floor and 100% from the free throw line in that stretch, with 61.5% true shooting. After getting re-adjusted to the pace of NBA basketball in his first two appearances, Williams is back into game speed just five games into his season.

The 2024-25 All-Defensive forward had plenty of time off the court and most of that time was spent with a cast on his shooting hand, so to be back in form this early on is terrifying for the rest of the NBA. The potential fear truly sets in when you analyze the Thunder's 131-101 rout of the Utah Jazz on Friday.

In a game where the Thunder missed superstar and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among six others on the injury report, Williams and Chet Holmgren willed the Thunder through a dominant victory where they only trailed once.

The game against Utah was Williams's best yet. He scored 25 points on an efficient 11-of-19 from the floor. He added eight assists, two steals and three rebounds to his totals.

Williams looked immensely comfortable creating his own looks, using his body on drives towards the hoop, converting floaters and fadeaway jumpers within the 10-15-foot range throughout the night. On top of the elite defense that is everlasting, Williams offense is fluid once again.

After starting the season 18-1, the Oklahoma City Thunder added an All-NBA player to extend its start to a historic 23-1. The Thunder are the third team to start 23-1 or better in NBA history.

Williams may not receive any awards for his performance this season, but he is back in his usual form.